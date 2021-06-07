      Weather Alert

Hall Of Fame Autograph Session Set

Kenny Roda
Jun 7, 2021 @ 12:36pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                                        06/07/2021

TICKETS TO GO ON SALE FOR CENTENNIAL CLASS OF 2020 AUTOGRAPH SESSION DURING ENSHRINEMENT WEEK POWERED BY JOHNSON CONTROLS

TICKETS AVAILABLE THURSDAY, JUNE 10 AT 10 AM EDT

CANTON, OHIO – The living members of the Centennial Class of 2020 – STEVE ATWATER, ISAAC BRUCE, HAROLD CARMICHAEL, JIMBO COVERT, BILL COWHER, CLIFF HARRIS, STEVE HUTCHINSON, EDGERRIN JAMES, JIMMY JOHNSON, TROY POLAMALU, DONNIE SHELL and PAUL TAGLIABUE – will be on hand in the Hall’s Nash Family Event & Conference Center to participate in an exclusive autograph session during Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. The Centennial Class of 2020 Autograph Session, presented by Panini, is set for Thursday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Tickets to the Centennial Class of 2020 Autograph Session go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. EDT. The price for the exclusive signing is $800 plus a $20 processing fee, and tickets are limited to two per person. Tickets may be purchased online only at http://bit.ly/HOF20AutoSession.

A Centennial Class of 2020 Autograph Session ticket also entitles the holder to admission into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

The 2021 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls is highlighted by the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys later that evening with an 8 p.m. kickoff. The Centennial Class of 2020 Enshrinement will take place Saturday night (Aug. 7) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium followed by the Class of 2021 Enshrinement Sunday (Aug. 8) evening. The celebration wraps up Monday night (Aug. 9) with the Concert for Legends featuring Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tickets are available for most events at www.profootballhof.com/tickets/.

Tickets for the Class of 2021 Autograph Session will go on sale at a later date.

