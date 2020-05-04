Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula Dies at 90 Years Old
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 01: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula speaks as Head Coach Steve Specht, of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, is awarded the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award during a press conference for Super Bowl XLVII at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 1, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This morning hall of fame coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. Shula, an Ohio native, served as the head coach for the Baltimore Colts (1963-69) and the Miami Dolphins (1970-1995) before retiring as the winningest coach in NFL history 347-173-6 (.665).
Shula coached in six Super Bowls, winning Super Bowls VII and VIII and completed the only 17-0 perfect season in NFL history with the 1972 Dolphins. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, just two years after retiring from the game.
Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker released a statement this afternoon on Shula’s death, saying:
“The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man. Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula served as an ambassador for this great game for more than half a century. His legendary feats on the gridiron led him to a record 347 wins to become the winningest coach in NFL history and allowed him to lead the 1972 Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history.
Coach Shula was a man who truly loved the game and I have often been moved by the deep respect and affection he was always afforded by the men who played for him.
The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Coach Shula. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary Anne and their entire family. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff and we will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”
Shula was born in Grand River, Ohio. He was a graduate of John Carroll University, where the school’s football stadium is named after him.
Shula had a coaching job offered to him out of college at Canton Lincoln High School upon graduation, but instead chose a career in the NFL, after he was selected in the ninth round of the 1951 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.