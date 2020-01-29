Hall Of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dies
Former NFL player Chris Doleman poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Canton, Ohio . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman passed away Tuesday night at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.
Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1985 to 1993 and ended his career with the club in 1999.
He totaled 150.5 sacks in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker made the following statement:
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer. I had the honor of getting to know him not only as a great football player but an outstanding human being. One of the honors of my life was witnessing Chris get baptized in the Jordan River during a Hall of Fame trip to Israel. The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character.”