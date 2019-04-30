Hall Of Fame Defensive End Gino Marchetti Dies

Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti passed away last night at the age of 93. The Baltimore Colts legend was named the NFL’s top defensive end in the first 50 years of the league. Marchetti was selected All-NFL nine straight years, voted to 11 Pro Bowls and enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker commented:

“Gino Marchetti dominated the football field during his career in the 1950s and ‘60s as a leader of the great Baltimore Colts teams of that era. His ferocious style of play defined the character of a man who possessed a strong desire to succeed, passion, and determination that made him a great teammate. Those same traits made him a highly successful business leader after his playing days. The legacy of Gino Marchetti’s well-lived life will forever be preserved in Canton, Ohio to serve as inspiration to future generations of fans.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame flag on the Hall’s campus will be flown at half-staff until Marchetti is laid to rest.