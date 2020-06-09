Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Week Still Set For August
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the doors open to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday morning, guests will be able to not only see and learn about the history of the game, but also get info on some of football’s big events planned for this summer.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this afternoon that it still plans to host its traditional set of events this summer for enshrinement weekend. The weekend, which is scheduled for August 6-8 is all still a go. This includes the annual Hall of Fame game, which will be between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.
According to a report from CBS Sports, as of now, the Hall of Fame’s plan is for fans to be allowed to attend the contest. Hall of Fame VP of Communications Rich Desorosiers says the game could serve as a “test case” for the NFL.
The game sold out within 30 minutes of tickets being available for purchase. In addition to the 20,000 tickets for the game, 10,000 more were sold for the enshrinement ceremony that weekend, where NFL greats like Troy Polamalu, Issac Bruce and more will receive their gold jackets, view their bust for the first time and give their speeches.
WHBC will have more information on the hall of fame events when it is available.