“Hall of Fame Health” Aims to Help NFL Legends and Others

Noah Hiles
Jan 30, 2020 @ 4:17pm
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Taking care of the games greats, along with the rest in their communities. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this afternoon a newly formed entity, Hall of Fame Health, which will seek to develop services and solutions with healthcare issues. The operation was formed after two years of planning and development. It will work in partnership with Sovereign Healthcare, a premier healthcare services company based in Mission Viejo, California.

