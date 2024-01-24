Hall of Fame Hooking Up With PGA Tour Champions for 2025 Event

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and a home building products company are getting together, so that football and golf can get together.

The PGA and others were in Canton Tuesday to announce that the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be played in the Spring of 2025 in Boca Raton Florida.

There will be 26 Gold Jackets joining 78 PGA tour champions for the first few days of the tournament.

The charity partners will be Habitat for Humanity and the First Tee life skills organization.

The James Hardie company is based in Ireland.