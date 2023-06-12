Hall of Fame Installing New State-of-Art Sign

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is installing new signage out in front of the I-77 building.

it’s a state-of-the-art sign with a high-resolution LED display and light-up HOF logo.

It’s going up in front of the upper parking lot at the Hall, easily visible from the freeway.

It’s paid for by a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, according to the Hall.

Ellet Sign Company out of Akron hopes to have it installed by week’s end.