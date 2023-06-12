News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hall of Fame Installing New State-of-Art Sign

By Jim Michaels
June 12, 2023 2:29PM EDT
Share
Hall of Fame Installing New State-of-Art Sign
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is installing new signage out in front of the I-77 building.

it’s a state-of-the-art sign with a high-resolution LED display and light-up HOF logo.

It’s going up in front of the upper parking lot at the Hall, easily visible from the freeway.

It’s paid for by a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, according to the Hall.

Ellet Sign Company out of Akron hopes to have it installed by week’s end.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
4

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
5

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully