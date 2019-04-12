Hall Of Fame Lineman Forrest Gregg Dies At 85

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 1982, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Forrest Gregg waves to the crowd in Cincinnati. The Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl the day before. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg has died. He was 85. The Hall did not disclose details about his death in its statement Friday, April 12, 2019.(AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

CANTON, OHIO – Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg, who was described by legendary coach Vince Lombardi as “the best player I ever coached,” passed away today at age 85. Gregg starred at tackle, and guard as needed, for the Green Bay Packers from 1956, 1958-1970 and one final season with the 1971 Dallas Cowboys.

Gregg, named All-NFL eight straight seasons and who played in nine Pro Bowls, was a member of six NFL/NFC championship teams and three Super Bowl winners. He was elected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s and the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Following his playing career, Gregg embarked on a long coaching career that included 11 seasons as a head coach in the National Football League (1975-77 Cleveland Browns, 1980-83 Cincinnati Bengals and 1984-87 Green Bay Packers). During the 1981 season, he led the Bengals to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Gregg was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker released the following statement:

“The Game lost a giant today. Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life.

Our heartfelt condolences go to Forrest’s wife Barb and the entire Gregg family. We hope that they find comfort in knowing that his great legacy will live forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame flag on the Hall’s campus will be flown at half-staff until Gregg is laid to rest.