Hall of Fame Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing for Enshrinement Events
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are recommending mask-wearing for certain indoor Enshrinement events.
Stark County was at “substantial” transmission level as of Tuesday morning.
They stress it’s for indoor events only, like the Fashion Show, the Gold Jacket Ceremony, as well as the Enshrinees Roundtable.
It’s not outdoor venues like the parade, the game and the Concert for Legends.
Visitors to the Hall of Fame Museum are also being asked to mask up.
The recommendation is subject to change.