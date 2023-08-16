Hall of Fame Sets Series of 60th Anniversary Events

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What does the Pro Football Hall of Fame have in mind after Enshrinement Week?

Well, it is the 60th anniversary of the Hall.

So there will be a Diamond Anniversary series of events Friday September 8 through Monday September 11, including a gala event on Sunday and a Kickoff Golf Classic at Firestone South on Monday.

The actual anniversary date is September 7.

Here’s the schedule of events as it looks now, from the Hall of Fame:

Sept. 8 – Hall of Fame Day of Giving Back

Hall of Fame staff will spend the day giving back to the community that has given so

much to it. Throughout the day, team members will take part in a variety of volunteer

initiatives throughout Stark County.

Sept. 9 – Community Celebration

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will open its doors and welcome guests to a Community

Celebration – at a discount to the public – to commemorate not only 60 years as an

iconic part of the Canton community, but also six decades of support from the

community the Hall calls home.

Fans from near and far will join together for a day filled with family-friendly activities,

appearances by the Hall’s mascot Goldy the G.O.A.T., entertainment and other events

around the Hall of Fame’s campus.

Sept. 10 – 60th Anniversary Gala

The Hall of Fame will host a gala. Guests will mingle with Hall of Famers as the party

kicks off with a cocktail hour followed by dinner and an evening of celebration. There will

be a live auction, raffle items and other highlights throughout the evening.

Sept. 11 – Kickoff Golf Classic

The celebration wraps up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Kickoff Golf Classic at

Firestone County Club.

Golfers will have the opportunity to play Firestone’s South Course with a Pro Football Hall

of Famer. Host to numerous PGA tournaments throughout the years, the South Course is

considered hallowed ground for golf enthusiasts.

More details about the Hall’s 60th Anniversary Celebration will be released in the coming weeks.