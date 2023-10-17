News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hall of Fame to Host Pink Lemonade Stand

By Jim Michaels
October 17, 2023 4:11AM EDT
Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Everything’s pink in October, including the lemonade.

And now a charitable effort pushed by Pittsburgh Steeler great Jerome Bettis is coming to Canton.

There will be a Pink Lemonade Stand on the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame from Noon to 5 on Tuesday.

All donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

And the first 200 receive a gift from the Hall of Fame.

Our Pam Cook will be there between Noon and 1:30.

