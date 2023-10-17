Hall of Fame to Host Pink Lemonade Stand
October 17, 2023 4:11AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Everything’s pink in October, including the lemonade.
And now a charitable effort pushed by Pittsburgh Steeler great Jerome Bettis is coming to Canton.
There will be a Pink Lemonade Stand on the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame from Noon to 5 on Tuesday.
All donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
And the first 200 receive a gift from the Hall of Fame.
Our Pam Cook will be there between Noon and 1:30.