      Weather Alert

Hall of Fame Village VP: Phase 2 to be Substantially Completed by Enshrinement Time

Jim Michaels
Apr 5, 2022 @ 6:53am
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gold Jackets returning to Canton for Enshrinement Week will have plenty more to see on the Hall of Fame Village campus this summer.

Plans are to have the Fan Engagement Zone and Play Action Plaza open for that first week in August.

Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Village Ann Graffice says they had their stops and starts with Phase 2 of the project, but it’s moving now.

The Center for Excellence will actually be occupied in a few short weeks.

While the 100,000-square-foot Center for Performance should be up and running this summer.

Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

The expansion of the Outdoor Youth Sports Complex along Harrison Avenue continues as well.

Two things that won’t be ready in August: the hotel and water park, which will be under construction at that time.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Police Continue Investigating Double Homicide
ODOT has BIG Road Projects for Stark County this Spring on Route 62, Route 30 and MORE
Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City's 'Light Up' Event
Car Crashes into Pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton - Gallery of Photos Inside
Connect With Us Listen To Us On