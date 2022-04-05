Hall of Fame Village VP: Phase 2 to be Substantially Completed by Enshrinement Time
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gold Jackets returning to Canton for Enshrinement Week will have plenty more to see on the Hall of Fame Village campus this summer.
Plans are to have the Fan Engagement Zone and Play Action Plaza open for that first week in August.
Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Village Ann Graffice says they had their stops and starts with Phase 2 of the project, but it’s moving now.
The Center for Excellence will actually be occupied in a few short weeks.
While the 100,000-square-foot Center for Performance should be up and running this summer.
The expansion of the Outdoor Youth Sports Complex along Harrison Avenue continues as well.
Two things that won’t be ready in August: the hotel and water park, which will be under construction at that time.