Hall Of Famer Kevin Greene Has Passed
14 JAN 1996: LINEBACKER KEVIN GREENE OF THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS CELEBRATES AFTER THE STEELERS DEFEATED THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 20-16 TO WIN THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT THREE RIVERS STADIUM, PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSP
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene passed away today at the age of 58. Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2016, Greene was a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985. He played for four franchises (Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers) over his 15-year NFL career.
At the time of his retirement, Greene had amassed 160 career sacks, third in NFL history. He also forced 23 fumbles, recovered 26 fumbles and intercepted five passes. He was a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.
The following is a statement from Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker:
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”