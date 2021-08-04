      Weather Alert

Hall of Fame: Bigger Participation in Enshrinement Week ‘First Play’ Event

Jim Michaels
Aug 4, 2021 @ 11:29am
Kids from Canton Community Martial Arts start the football moving near the historic Frank T Bow Building along Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton as part of the 2021 First Play event. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 3000 kids along nearly two miles of Canton city streets.

That’s what it takes to do “NFL Play Football” First Play.

The first football to be used in the 102nd NFL season from the birthplace of the league in front of what is now the Frank T Bow Federal Building makes it to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

The ball is passed, handed and a few times there’s even an incomplete pass on its journey.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker is joined by Hall of Famers Joe Delamielleure (hidden) and Elvin Bethea and Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, with the shadow of the football sculpture in the background, in front of the Frank T Bow Building for the start of “First Play” (WHBC News)
Hall of Famers Joe Delamielleure and Elvin Bethea annually walk the route.

They’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years.

The Hall of Fame says there’s more interest than ever in the activity.

