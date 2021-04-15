Hall to Posthumously Enshrine Nine 2020, 2021 Members on NFL Draft Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A special Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement is coming up in less than two weeks, and it promises to make NFL Draft weekend in northeast Ohio a special event.
The nine now-deceased members of the Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be enshrined in a ceremony that’s being recorded Wednesday April 28 at the Hall of Fame.
It will be played back over the weekend on the NFL Network and later on ESPN2.
Eight of these new enshrinees are from the special 2020 Centennial Class, while the late Bill Nunn from the 2021 Class will also be going in.
Those to be honored posthumously during “Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special” from the Centennial Class of 2020 are BOBBY DILLON, WINSTON HILL, ALEX KARRAS, STEVE SABOL, DUKE SLATER, MAC SPEEDIE, ED SPRINKLE and GEORGE YOUNG.
Families will take part, and those bronze busts will be on display afterward.
The program will run on the NFL Network following Day 3 draft coverage on Saturday May 1 at around 6:30 or 7 p.m., while ESPN2 will broadcast the show at 8 p.m. on Tuesday May 4.
These new members will also be honored during the traditional Enshrinement Week over the summer.