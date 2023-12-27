Halloween Party Shooter Gets 10+ Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon woman charged with shooting a woman in the face at a Halloween party in October was sentenced to 10 to 13-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday.

21-year-old Grace DeWalt pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges.

An additional three years was tacked on to her sentence for a gun specification.

The Repository says victim Tariyah Robinson forgave DeWalt at the sentencing hearing.

That’s despite numerous surgeries and brushes with death from the incident.

The two had argued at the party on a front porch on 15th Street NW in the Meyers Lake area of Canton Township.

The sheriff’s office says DeWalt went out to her car and got a gun.