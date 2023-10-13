Hammering in Final Nail for Republic

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Workers knew it from the beginning with the way the equipment was shut down.

But an attorney for the Republic Steel plant in Canton has now provided written notice of the permanent closure of the plant to the state Attorney General’s office.

That’s as seen in public records provided to the Repository.

Even an August statement from the Mexican company that owns the plant made it sound permanent.

That’s although they also used the term “temporary furlough” when referring to the 200 employees impacted here.

The 8th Street NE plant discontinued production August 10, and a plant closing notice was sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, dated August 22.

A former union official tells the newspaper not all workers are receiving the additional pay they’re entitled to.