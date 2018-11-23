Handicapped Parking is for the Handicapped!

A handicapped placard hangs in a vehicle parked by the Capitol Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. In a report issued Tuesday, California state auditor Elaine Howle said the state gives disabled parking permits to people who don't provide enough medical information to prove they need one and that the Department of Motor Vehicles has not canceled permits for 35,000 people who are probably dead. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

This is happening in Illinois but it goes for everyone. Police have a sting planned for today – Black Friday.

The Secretary of State, Jesse White announced that police will be conducting a parking lot sting targeting people who park illegally in spaces reserved for the disabled. The purpose is not to issue tickets but to make sure the spaces are there for those that really need them.

Driver’s caught misusing a disabled sign will receive a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine. Using a deceased persons disabled sign or a fraudulent sign? $2,500 fine and loss of driver’s license for one year.

And besides….a little walk will help you this day after Thanksgiving!