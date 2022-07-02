Happy Birthday America! Events are Planned Across the Area – Stay Safe!

Happy 4th of July everyone! Enjoy the holiday weekend and please stay safe. On 1480 WHBC on Monday from 6am to Noon we bring you the following special programs. That will be followed by the Cleveland Guardians Doubleheader in Detroit.

“Fox Across America’s July 4thRadio BBQ BASH” Host Jimmy Failla and his favorite Fox Pals celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday with an hour of food, fireworks, and political pop culture. This one hour special will be made available to FNR affiliates and can be heard on the FOX News App on July 4th!

The FOX News Rundown: From Washington presents “Democracy 2022 – The Battle For The Majority”

Primary season is in full swing and the battle for control of the House and Senate will be up for grabs this fall. Democrats are hoping to hold their razor-thin majority, while Republicans are looking for a red wave in November. In this one-hour special, we will feature insight from major newsmakers, FOX News reporters and contributors on the current races that are shaping America’s future.

WARRIOR RANCH: A Fox Nation Audio Special. This Fourth of July, we visit Warrior Ranch, a facility that provides a safe haven of health and well-being for veterans through horse interaction. Follow U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Allen Pennington and retired racehorse, Red on their journey to recovery as they learn to help one another.