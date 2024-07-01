Happy Birthday USA! Special Programs July 4th and 5th
July 1, 2024 10:53AM EDT
The 4th of July Holiday Special with Gil Gross! Celebrate our most patriotic holiday with historical insights, fun facts, and more! It’s a 3 Hour program presented by CBS and it can be heard all day on Thursday July 4th
The Brian Kilmeade Show – Give Kids a Healthier, Happier Childhood by Taking Away the Smartphone – Listen Friday, July 5th 10am – 11am
American social psychologist and author, Jonathan Haidt joins Brian Kilmeade to discuss his New York Times Bestseller, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness. Haidt points out that when children are constantly on their smartphones and social media, it has a huge transformation in their lives and sets them up for anxiety, depression, and mental illness. He also points to the problem of kids not having more adventures outdoors than previous generations. The lack of contact with people and physical activities, especially sports, has also stunted children’s growth.
The Politics of Patriotism – Listen Friday, July 5th 11am – Noon
With protests across college campuses, record-low recruitment in the U.S. Military, and a divisive election cycle, national pride is at an all-time low in the United States. This Fourth of July join Fox News Radio as they discuss the politics of patriotism and shed light on the reasons Americans have to still be proud of their country.