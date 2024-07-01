Happy Birthday USA! Special Programs July 4th and 5th

The 4th of July Holiday Special with Gil Gross! Celebrate our most patriotic holiday with historical insights, fun facts, and more! It’s a 3 Hour program presented by CBS and it can be heard all day on Thursday July 4th

The Brian Kilmeade Show – Give Kids a Healthier, Happier Childhood by Taking Away the Smartphone – Listen Friday, July 5th 10am – 11am

Jonathan Haidt joins Brian Kilmeade to discuss his New York Times Bestseller, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness . Haidt points out that when children are constantly on their smartphones and social media, it has a huge transformation in their lives and sets them up for anxiety, depression, and mental illness. He also points to the problem of kids not having more adventures outdoors than previous generations. The lack of contact with people and physical activities, especially sports, has also stunted children's growth.