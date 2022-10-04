Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

Central Interchange in Akron (ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come.

Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will open up again.

That essentially means Stark County and other drivers from the south will no longer need to use the Route 224/I-277 and Kenmore Leg detour.

Work will continue though on those new bridges at the interchange.

The ramp from Route 8 South to 76 West will remain closed through the Winter.