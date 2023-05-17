‘Happy Happy Happy’: Mayor’s Reaction to Amazon Opening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Happy to get the news”.

The reaction from Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei that the Amazon warehouse at Columbus Road NE and Rebar Avenue is in operation, though nowhere near as busy as they will be later in the year.

Bernabei did a walk-through tour with the city building and fire departments as they gave the company its certificate of occupancy.

Bernabei was told they will be bringing on 125 more associates each month.

He understands employment will reach over a thousand when the peak time for holiday shopping hits in November and December.