Happy Holidays! Remember to SHOP LOCAL! Help our Community

Pam Cook
Nov 26, 2021 @ 7:02am

This holiday season, why not shop LOCAL and make your hard earned money do more!  Spend it local, right here in our community.  Help our local businesses and our local economy.  Plus, avoid  delivery delays and supply chain issues.  Shop, buy and take it home!

Businesses like these are the life blood of our community.  Take the time to visit Athens Restaurant, The Medicine Center and Half Off Hot Buy Store, Petitti Garden Center, Henry B. Ball Jewelers, Pangea Keto Bistro and Grocery, Quonset Hut and Rohr’s Nursery!  

 

Nickajack Farms

Uptown Cheapskate 

 

