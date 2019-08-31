      Weather Alert

Happy Homeowners: District Continuing Yard Waste Program

Jim Michaels
Aug 31, 2019 @ 6:52pm
Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste Management District

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Commissioners in the counties serviced by the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District have agreed to continue paying Jackson Township-based Earth’N’Wood to haul yard waste from all the district’s collection points, including five in Stark County.

The waste is turned into compost material, which residents are encouraged to purchase in order to help keep the program viable.

The value of that yard waste has plummeted in recent years.

The popular program should continue through 2022, according to contracts with the five townships.

