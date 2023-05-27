Happy Memorial Day Weekend! – Canton Parade Information HERE

Canton’s traditional Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10am on Monday. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the parade is organzied by the city in

conjunction with the Greater Canton Veteran’s Council.

It begins at the intersection of Mckinley and west tusc…goes to elgin avenue and then north on elgin to the mckinley monument where a ceremony will be held.

there will also be parades and observances in numerous communiteis around stark county including massillon, north canton, alliance, magnolia, and more. Check with your local communities for times and locations.

All Americans are also urged to pause for a National Moment of Rememberance at 3pm Monday.