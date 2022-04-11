      Weather Alert

Happy National Pet Day! Top Pet for Americans? Here’s the List

Pam Cook
Apr 11, 2022 @ 7:52am
It’s National Pet Day!  A recent poll found the top ways we celebrate it are by giving them a special treat, and just telling them we love them.  10% of people even say their pet is their best friend.

Dogs are the most popular pet in America, according to the poll.  Cats are a close second, then fish . . . birds . . . hamsters, gerbils, and mice . . . horses . . . snakes . . . guinea pigs . . . lizards . . . and tarantulas got 1% of the vote.

One reason dogs are our favorite is we feel so connected to them.  A separate poll found over 70% of dog owners feel like they know what their dog is thinking at any given moment.

The survey also asked people to describe their dog in a single word . . .

The top ten words are:  Loving . . . playful . . . intelligent . . . loyal . . . protective . . . gentle . . . affectionate . . . obedient . . . brave . . . and high-energy.

 

