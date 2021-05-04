Happy National Teacher Day Today!
Teacher and students using flash cards in classroom
Today is National Teachers Day, and after THIS year, giving your kids’ teachers presents is the least you can do.
Here’s National Teachers Day by the numbers for you . . .
1. The average teacher works 10 hours a day and 52 hours a week.
2. 92.4% of teachers spend their own money on things for their classroom or their students.
3. Teachers make an average of 14% less money than other jobs that need the same level of education.
4. The average retirement age for teachers is 59 years old.
5. And 20% of public school teachers have a second job outside of teaching.
Say thank you to a teacher today!
(National Today)