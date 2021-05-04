      Weather Alert

Happy National Teacher Day Today!

Pam Cook
May 4, 2021 @ 8:14am
Today is National Teachers Day, and after THIS year, giving your kids’ teachers presents is the least you can do.

Here’s National Teachers Day by the numbers for you . . .

1.  The average teacher works 10 hours a day and 52 hours a week.

2.  92.4% of teachers spend their own money on things for their classroom or their students.

3.  Teachers make an average of 14% less money than other jobs that need the same level of education.

4.  The average retirement age for teachers is 59 years old.

5.  And 20% of public school teachers have a second job outside of teaching.

Say thank you to a teacher today!

 

 

(National Today)

 

