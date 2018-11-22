Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

What’s the one Thanksgiving food you HAVE to have on Thanksgiving? And if it wasn’t on the table, you’d die a little inside? A survey asked people which foods they typically eat on Thanksgiving.
Here are the top ten, and how many of us expect to eat them this Thursday . . .
1. Turkey, 86%. Obviously that has to be number one.
2. Mashed potatoes, 82%.
3. Stuffing, 77%.
4. Bread rolls, 76%.
5. Pumpkin pie, 62%. So 38% of us DON’T eat pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving.
6. Green beans, 61%.
7. Cranberry sauce, 60%.
8. Yams or sweet potatoes, also 60%.
9. Apple pie, 42%.
10. Pecan pie, 31%.