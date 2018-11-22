Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

What’s the one Thanksgiving food you HAVE to have on Thanksgiving? And if it wasn’t on the table, you’d die a little inside? A survey asked people which foods they typically eat on Thanksgiving.

Here are the top ten, and how many of us expect to eat them this Thursday . . .

1. Turkey, 86%. Obviously that has to be number one.

2. Mashed potatoes, 82%.

3. Stuffing, 77%.

4. Bread rolls, 76%.

5. Pumpkin pie, 62%. So 38% of us DON’T eat pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving.

6. Green beans, 61%.

7. Cranberry sauce, 60%.

8. Yams or sweet potatoes, also 60%.

9. Apple pie, 42%.

10. Pecan pie, 31%.