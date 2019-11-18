Harbour Stepping Down At Northwest
Joe Harbour has announced his resignation as head football coach of the Northwest Indians.
Harbour released the following statement on Twitter Monday morning:
“I am writing this to inform you of my decision to step down as the Head Coach of the Northwest Indians football program. I left coaching at a different school after the 2013 season due to family reasons only for an opportunity to arise in 2015 that allowed me to return both to Northwest and to coaching in the role of an assistant. Upon returning to Northwest in 2015 the thought indeed was present of perhaps someday down the road being the head coach at Northwest only to have circumstances thrust that upon me sooner than planned.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the head coach here at Northwest for the past four seasons, however, after meetings with my administration, personal reflection, prayer, and deliberations with my family I no longer feel continuing on as the head coach of Northwest Football at this time is in the best interest of my family or the program.”
Harbour took over on an interim basis prior to the 2016 season and was named the full-time coach starting with the 2017 season.
He was 21-19 during his time as Indians head coach, going 7-3 this season and just missing a playoff spot.