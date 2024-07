Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Ohioan very happy to see that Vice President Harris already has the delegates to wrap up the Democratic nomination is state party chair David Pepper.

He says the time period between the debate and President Biden exit from the campaign was tumultuous for the party.

In any case, the Ohio Secretary of State needs the name of the Democratic nominee on September 1.