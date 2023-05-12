Hartford Home Fire Index Has Canton at Number 41 for Fire Risk

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a list any city wants to be on: the Hartford 2023 Home Fire Index.

The insurance company lists Canton at the number 41 city for the risk of a house fire, up 31 spots from last year’s report.

The company does a survey and also looks at data from the National Fire Incident Reporting System.

They point to resident behaviors like not having enough smoke detectors and charging devices during the night.

But Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson says it’s not just that.

He points to all the older and abandoned structures in town.

Akron is at number 40 on the list.