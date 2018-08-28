Hartville Man Comes Clean; Sentenced for killing his Wife

The 73-year-old Hartville man who eventually told police he threw his wife’s body off a bridge and into the Tennessee River will serve 20 years time after pleading guilty yesterday to aggravated murder and other charges… Philip Snider must also show investigators the exact location in Tennessee where he dumped the body; there’s been no sign of Roberta Snider since Philip says the two took a trip to Graceland back in January… The defendant initially made contradictory statements about the whereabouts of his wife.