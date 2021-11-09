Hartville PD Chief Says He’ll Continue Pushing for New Police Facilities
Courtesy village of Hartville.
HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He says Andy Taylor had a better police station in Mayberry than he has in Hartville.
Police Chief Larry Dordea says he’s again disappointed that a proposed point-5-percent income tax increase went down to defeat last week.
On that same day, village council agreed to seek bids to renovate a vacant building on South Prospect Avenue to house a proposed new police station.
But it can’t be remodeled without more funding.
Chief Dordea says the current 500 square feet of space with all its windows, no secure location, and no gun lockers leaves the department vulnerable.
58-percent of voters said “No” to Issue 7.
The tax increase lost for the seventh time in Hartville, but it was the first time the funding would have been directed entirely to the police department.