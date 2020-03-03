Hartville Woman Charged in 2018 Death of Nursing Home Patient
Dewarn Bell ( Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Hartville woman who had been employed at a Canton nursing home faces charged in connection with the 2018 death of a patient there.
53-year-old Dewarn Bell was arrested last week, charged with reckless homicide.
There’s no word on her involvement, but 56-year-old dementia patient Mark Billiter walked away from the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was found dead behind a gas station on Route 153 just outside the Canton city limits.
Canton police had dropped him off nearby, not aware of his situation.