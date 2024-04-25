Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned By NY Appeals Court
April 25, 2024 3:11PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.
The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the judge at the disgraced movie mogul’s landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him with improper rulings, including by letting women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.
The 72-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York.
He’ll remain imprisoned because a 2022 conviction in a Los Angeles rape case resulted in a 16-year prison term. Weinstein’s lawyer called the reversal a “tremendous victory.”
A dissenting judge called it part of a “disturbing trend” of reversals in cases involving sexual violence.