Haskins for Heisman

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and Tuf Borland (32) celebrate after defeating Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. Ohio (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Before they face one another in the College Football Playoff later this month, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray will face off Saturday night in New York.

That’s because the two QB’s were named finalists for the 84th Heisman Trophy last night along with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The award—given to the most outstanding college football player each year—will be announced Saturday and aired live on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

Should one of the two win—it will be some added fuel for their upcoming game on December 29th when the two face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl with Murray’s fourth-seeded Sooners facing Tagovailoa and Number 1 Alabama.

But first, the pair will come to Manhattan where they ran numbers one and two in QBR in the FBS going into bowl season since ESPN began tracking the data in 2004. Tagovailoa owns a QBR of 94.2, while Murray’s is 96.0. Both quarterbacks are also on pace to shatter the FBS season passing efficiency record set by Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield last year.

Speaking of which, if Murray does win, it would give the Sooners the first back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks of any school in the history of the award.

Other back-to-back winners from the same university include USC quarterback Matt Leinart (2004) and running back Reggie Bush (2005, though his award was later vacated), Army fullback Doc Blanchard (1945) and running back Glenn Davis (1946) and Yale tight end Larry Kelley (1936) and halfback Clinton Frank (1937).

Ohio State running back Archie Griffin remains the only individual two-time winner (1974-75).