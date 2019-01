Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell (89) react during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Ohio State won 40-28. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Ohio State record setting quarterback Dwayne Haskins announced today via Twitter that he is leaving school early to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns this season setting numerous Buckeyes and Big Ten records.

Haskins a redshirt sophomore is 21, stands 6’3 and weighs 220 pounds and according to various NFL scouting services, will be the first quarterback taken in this year’s draft.