Haskins Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player Of The Week for his performance in the Buckeyes week 1 win over Oregon State 77-31.

Here are some notes from the official Big Ten press release:

Offensive Player of the Week
Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
So., QB, Potomac, Md./Bullis School
•              Making his first career start, completed 22-30 passes for 313 yards and 5 touchdowns
•              Became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 300 yards in his first career start
•              Added 24 yards rushing on two carries
•              Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
•              Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Mike Weber (Nov. 13, 2017)

