Hate Coffee? Need Caffeine? Here’s a yummy way to get it!
A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012. Hostess Brands Inc., the maker of Twinkies and Wonder Bread, is seeking bankruptcy protection, blaming its pension and medical benefits obligations, increased competition and tough economic conditions. The filing on Wednesday comes just two years after a predecessor company emerged from bankruptcy proceedings. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
If the old “coffee and a donut” thing is too time consuming, here’s a quicker option: Hostess is now selling CAFFEINATED DONUTS.
They’re called “Boost Jumbo Donettes,” and each one has the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. They’ve got two flavors right now . . . Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato.
They did a limited release last fall, but they’ll be available at convenience stores nationwide starting this month.