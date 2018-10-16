Haunted Happenings in Canton
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 1:45 PM

VisitCanton’s Allison Rowe stopped into the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk Halloween.  More specifically: Great seasonal events that are happening in the Stark County area. Allison is the main blogger on the Visitcanton.com website — and recently released a complete look at area events — along with area community Trick or Treat Times.

Gary Asks Allison about upcoming events this weekend”


October 20 | Sandwiches with the Witches 

October 25-27 | Fall Festival featuring THE GLOW 

October 25 | Boo U

October 26 | Halloween at the “Boo-seum”

October 27 | Trick or Treat in the ‘Ville

