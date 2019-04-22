Have You Lied About a Vacation to Impress People? There’s a Website for That!
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 7:35 AM

One out of seven people admit they’ve LIED about a vacation to impress people . . . and a lot of that lying happens on social media.  Now there’s a website that can HELP you sell the lie.

It’s called FakeAVacation.com.  And for $20 and up, they’ll edit a picture of you into vacation spots, including Hawaii, Disneyland, the Grand Canyon . . . or anywhere else you want.

The examples on their website don’t look amazing . . . like, you can REALLY tell that it’s a Photoshop job.  But I guess that’s what Instagram filters are for.

(New York Post)

(Here are a few samples.)

NOT SURE ANYONE WOULD BELIEVE MY TRIP TO LONDON

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Will Ohio and the National Raise the Minimum Age to Purchase Tobacco? “Pitch Contest” For Proposed New Businesses in Canton Canton’s Gigi’s Playhouse to Hold Grand Opening April 28 Introducing Suzanne Snyder: Safe Communities of Stark County MADDOG Vietnam Vets Host 13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt john ferrero Gun Violence: Are We Doing Enough?