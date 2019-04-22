Have You Lied About a Vacation to Impress People? There’s a Website for That!

One out of seven people admit they’ve LIED about a vacation to impress people . . . and a lot of that lying happens on social media. Now there’s a website that can HELP you sell the lie.

It’s called FakeAVacation.com . And for $20 and up, they’ll edit a picture of you into vacation spots, including Hawaii, Disneyland, the Grand Canyon . . . or anywhere else you want.

The examples on their website don’t look amazing . . . like, you can REALLY tell that it’s a Photoshop job. But I guess that’s what Instagram filters are for.

( New York Post )

( Here are a few samples.)

NOT SURE ANYONE WOULD BELIEVE MY TRIP TO LONDON