Have you seen what Edgerrin James is bringing to Canton?
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Indianapolis Colts Edgerrin James gestures at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
TMZ has released a story talking about Edgerrin James and what he plans to do for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next Summer. James is a part of the 2020 class whose enshrinement was postponed due to the pandemic. When he was selected last February he gave this 1975 Chevy Caprice to a body shop in Florida to get it Canton-themed. The owner of the body shop who is working on it for his posted this. How Cool! Can’t wait to see it in the parade!