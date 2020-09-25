      Weather Alert

Have you seen what Edgerrin James is bringing to Canton?

Pam Cook
Sep 25, 2020 @ 7:12am
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Indianapolis Colts Edgerrin James gestures at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TMZ has released a story talking about Edgerrin James and what he plans to do for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next Summer.  James is a part of the 2020 class whose enshrinement was postponed due to the pandemic.  When he was selected last February he gave this 1975 Chevy Caprice to a body shop in Florida to get it Canton-themed.  The owner of the body shop who is working on it for his posted this.  How Cool!  Can’t wait to see it in the parade!

