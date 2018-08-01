Have You Visited Historic Schoenbrunn Village?

Diedra Lute, with the historic Schoenbrunn Village will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. She’s here to talk about that site’s upcoming production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.

Gary wants to know more about the history of the village.

Historic Schoenbrunn Village will be holding auditions on Sunday, August 12th at 6 p.m. at Schoenbrunn Village for this year’s production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”. The performance dates will be October 26th and 27th at beautiful Historic Schoenbrunn Village in New Philadelphia. At 6 p.m. we will be holding children’s auditions, and at 7 p.m. we will be holding adult auditions.

Based on the Washington Irving beloved classic tale about the “headless horseman,” the story is set in upstate New York in the late 18th century. Major roles include a narrator, schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, wealthy landowner Baltus Van Tassel, his daughter Katrina and neighborhood bully Brom Bones. Also in the cast will be about eight townspeople, six schoolchildren and Brom’s gang of four, some of whom will have limited speaking roles. Included this year in the script is a song, which will be sung by the townspeople and conducted by Ichabod.

“One role has already been cast-the horse,” said Deidra Lute, Site Manager.

The Performance dates and time are Friday October 26th and Saturday October 27th at 7PM and 9PM both nights. Tickets go on sale to members of the museum on August 1st and the general public on September 1st.

The auditions will be held in the Schoenbrunn gift shop auditorium located at 1984 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. For questions please contact Deidra Lute at 330-663-6610 or email deidral@dennisondepot.org .

Schoenbrunn Village is the site of several Ohio firsts—settlement, church, schoolhouse and code of laws. The village, restored to appear as it did more than two centuries ago, includes the original cemetery and 16 reconstructed log structures, as well as the church and gardens. A visitor center with museum and introductory video will help orient you so that you can experience the village as if you were in the past. Average visit time: Allow 1+ hours

Schoenbrunn Village is managed locally by Dennison Railroad Depot Museum.

photo: courtesy Schoenbrunn Village website