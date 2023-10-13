Hazardous Intersection #2: 62 at Harmont at Lesh

Route 62 at Harmont Ave and Lesh Street NE (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coming in at number-two among the most hazardous intersections in Stark County: Harmont Avenue at Lesh Street NE at Route 62.

Three roads coming together at one point tells you something.

There were 86 reported crashes at the intersection in the three-year period ending in 2022.

Two were serious injury accidents.

SCATS, or the Stark County Area Transportation Study, will be looking at the off intersection soon.

The result could be a safety project.

Topping the latest crash survey was Market Avenue N at 12th Street.