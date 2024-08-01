UPDATE: Butane Leak Contained, Gas Being Offloaded

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A busy day for local firefighters and HazMat crews.

They stopped a leak aboard a rail tanker car in southwest Canton at about 8:30 Thursday morning.

They were then working to offload the material.

It all started at 1:30 Thursday morning when the Canton Fire Department was called out to a butane leak on a Wheeling and Lake Erie train along the rail spur to Marathon Petroleum in southwest Canton.

The butane was being delivered there.

There was over 150,000 pounds of the gas aboard the tanker, so it’s taking some time to be offloaded.

The fire department says the small leak was contained by 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

No evacuations were required.

Gambrinus Avenue SW in the area of the refinery was closed.