Head of ODOT District in Akron Talks About Accident, Employee
ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot (Courtesy ODOT)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot talked about the employee involved in that fiery crash on I-77 in Green on Thursday.
Noirot says he was stopped in order to pick up trash along the roadway.
Although we don’t know if the dump truck driver may have even suffered a medical issue, Noirot says it brings up the issue of distracted driving.
He says many ODOT workers report seeing that every day.
And he says that becomes an issue for police, first responders, volunteers cleaning the roadside, or any of us, if our car breaks down.