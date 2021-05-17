Headlines and Stories from the Weekend

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
If you missed it
Tribe drops 3 of 4 to Seattle
Bigger story, Bieber less than perfect over last 3 outings
Cavs lose Friday to Wiz 120-105
Lose Finale vs Nets on Sunday 123-109
It’s over!
Kobe Bryant was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 on Saturday night.
Among the nine inducted on Saturday were Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich. Swiss basketball executive Patrick Baumann & WNBA’s Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings.
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class was also announced.
Players: Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.
Now that the regular season is over, here is the
NBA Draft Projected Order and Odds
1. Houston (17-55; 14% chance to land No. 1 pick)
2. Detroit (20-52; 14%)
3. Orlando (21-51; 14%)
4. Cleveland (22-50; 11.5%)
5. Oklahoma City (22-50; 11.5%)
6. Golden State (from Minnesota) (23-49; 9%)
7. Toronto (29-45; 7.5%)
8. New Orleans (31-41; 4.5%)
9. Orlando (from Chicago) (31-41; 4.5%)
10. Sacramento (31-41; 4.5%)
Legendary play-by-play voice Marv Albert is set to retire after the NBA season concludes, sources told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.
Albert’s current employer, TNT, is expected to announce the decision during the upcoming NBA playoffs.
Albert, a 1997 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who turns 80 next month, is set to call it quits after nearly 60 years of calling professional sports.
Five-star 2021 recruit Jaden Hardy will sign with the G League Ignite, sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Hardy had offers from Kentucky, UCLA, and Arizona, among other schools, Charania adds.
The 18-year-old is ESPN‘s No. 2-ranked prospect behind center Chet Holmgren, who committed to Gonzaga in April.
the Dodgers signed Albert Pujols. They’ll pay him $432,447 for the rest of the season while the Angels will be on the hook for the rest of his $29.5 million salary from his previous contract.
No triple crown winner this year
Rombauer is your winner of the 146 Preakness
Midnight Bourbon
Medina spirit
Rookie mini camp wrapped up for the browns Sunday
Browns tied for the 8th youngest roster in the NFL currently still tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the eighth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 24.98.
