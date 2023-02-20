Heads Roll at Indian River After Riot, Assaults

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, Massillon. (Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, after a report is released on several violent incidents at the Massillon lockup last year.

The state Department of Youth Services says Superintendent James Darnell and Gang Intervention Specialist Shawn Anders have been fired.

And a deputy superintendent has been demoted.

The investigation determined leadership was not doing its job providing educational and recreational opportunities, even doing cell phone interviews with inmates that pitted one against another.

12 teens took over the education building on the campus for several hours back in October.

Guards were also assaulted.