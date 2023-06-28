Health Department Recommendations During Air Quality Alerts

Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the Washington Monument as people walk on top of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health says those particulates can cause irritation of eyes, nose, throat and chest.

For those impacted, they recommend staying in a room where you can be shut off from the outside air.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff reminds us that those with asthma, COPD or heart disease need to take special care.

The state health department says stay hydrated.

And they say even indoor vacuuming can worsen any inside air pollution.

Here’s more from the ODH:

The most important precaution is to limit outdoor activity, especially outdoor exercise, and spend more time indoors.

Other precautions include:

• Spend time in a room you can close off from outside air.

• Avoid using candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, and aerosol sprays. Smoking tobacco products

and vacuuming may worsen indoor air pollution.

• If you have a central air conditioning system, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If your system has a fresh air intake, set the system to recirculate mode or close the outdoor intake damper.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. If your eyes, nose or throat are irritated, running a humidifier may

provide some relief.

It also is important to check in on anyone who is more at risk and to carefully monitor children.

Those with asthma are encouraged to carefully follow your asthma action plan, if you have one.

Make sure you have enough medication for several days.

Those with heart disease or COPD should pay close attention to symptoms such as chest pain or tightness, a fast heartbeat, feeling more out of breath than usual, or extreme fatigue.

Contact your doctor, or if symptoms are severe, call 9-1-1.

For more health information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit Protect Yourself from WildfireSmoke.